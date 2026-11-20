Around 50 of them will be located in Russia, including four polling stations at the Kyrgyz Embassy in Moscow, due to the large number of voters

Tynchtyk Shainazarov, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), announced the plans during a test voting session at polling stations.

According to Shainazarov, the process of establishing polling stations abroad is being coordinated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Authorities are currently reviewing the locations of embassies, consulates and other diplomatic missions to determine suitable sites for voting. In addition to diplomatic facilities, polling stations may also be opened in major shopping centres and marketplaces, subject to agreement with local authorities.

In Russia, approximately 50 polling stations are expected to operate in cities including Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, Krasnoyarsk, Kazan and Ufa. Additional stations are planned in cities in the Moscow region, including Vidnoye and Balashikha.

The final list of polling stations is expected to be approved at an upcoming meeting of the Central Election Commission in the coming days.

Shainazarov also clarified that Kyrgyz citizens living abroad will not need to register with a consulate in advance or notify authorities of their intention to vote at a particular polling station.

Voters will be able to cast their ballots at any polling station, either in Kyrgyzstan or abroad, by presenting one of the following documents: the Tunduk mobile application, a national ID card, or a general civil passport.

The CEC also plans to monitor voter turnout at polling stations in real time on election day. If large crowds or queues occur at any location, additional equipment will be installed, and more election operators will be deployed to ensure the voting process runs smoothly.

Earlier, it was reported that around 1,000 international observers would monitor Kyrgyzstan’s presidential election.