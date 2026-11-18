According to him, invitations have already been sent to international observers, and most have confirmed their participation.

"We have sent out invitations to observers all over the world, and we are receiving confirmations from many countries. About 800 international observers took part in the previous election, and we expect a similar number this time as well. In fact, the figure could reach 1,000, as there is always significant interest in our country, and observers consistently participate in our elections," he said.

Earlier, it was reported that a total of 11 candidates have been nominated for Kyrgyzstan’s upcoming presidential election, following the conclusion of the candidate nomination period.