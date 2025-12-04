Kyrgyzstan to open new export routes to China

Kyrgyz Republic has initiated the process of preparing and coordinating five new protocols on veterinary and sanitary requirements and inspection procedures. The signing of these documents will open access for Kyrgyz products to additional segments of the Chinese market.

The following types of goods are affected:

thermally processed beef and edible beef by-products;

thermally processed small ruminant meat and edible small ruminant by-products;

frozen horse meat and by-products;

horse hides; live horses.

The conclusion of these five protocols will create conditions for significant expansion of the Kyrgyz Republic's export potential, enhancing the competitiveness of domestic products, and diversifying the product range supplied to the Chinese market.

"Kyrgyz Republic has already received the right to export more than 32 types of agricultural and food products to the People's Republic of China, including honey, beans, nuts, dairy products, fish, wool, and other items. This expansion of the export list confirms the high level of trust by Chinese regulatory authorities and the compliance of Kyrgyz products with international quality and safety standards," the statement says.

