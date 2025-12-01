Kazakhstan exports 3.1 mln tons of new crop

Exports to Uzbekistan grew by 32.8% from 1,066,000 tons to 1,416,000 tons, supplies to Kyrgyzstan doubled from 44,000 tons to 90,000 tons, while deliveries to Afghanistan rose by 28.8% from 139,000 tons to 179,000 tons, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy reports.

Between September and November 13, 2025, Kazakhstan exported 2.6 million tons of grain from the new harvest against 2.2 million tons exported during the same period of the last year.