Kyrgyzstan to open energy competence center

According to the department, the initiative aimed at training highly qualified specialists for neighboring countries.

At the forum, the National Electric Grid of Kyrgyzstan and Tatarstan's Grid Company OJSC sign agreement on cooperation in the development and implementation of technologies for performing work under voltage in Kyrgyzstan, including the creation of a specialized training center.

The agreement is aimed at systematically introducing live-fire technology in Kyrgyzstan, which allows for maintenance of power grids without shutting down. As part of it, a specialized training center will be created in the country, which will provide training and advanced training for specialists in the energy sector.

At the same time, a regulatory and legal framework will be developed in accordance with national conditions and modern methods of non-stop operation of electrical installations will be introduced.

This document is being implemented within the framework of the Action Plan for 2025-2027 on the implementation of the Agreement on Cooperation between the Governments of Kyrgyzstan and Tatarstan of December 15, 2017.

As written before, Tajikistan plans to launch 500 MW solar initiative to boost renewable energy transition.