Kyrgyzstan to launch national electric vehicle brand BARS

The country is developing an automotive industrial cluster focused on manufacturing and assembling passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and specialized electric‑powered models.

Production will initially use large‑knockdown assembly, later transitioning to completely knocked‑down assembly and a full production cycle. This phased approach will raise localization levels, establish component manufacturing, and strengthen domestic engineering capacity.

The plant will supply vehicles to the domestic market as well as to Central Asia and the Eurasian Economic Union, with an annual capacity of up to 10,000 units. The 15‑hectare facility is expected to generate 100 jobs.

According to the ministry, construction is 75 percent complete, and the plant is scheduled to launch in the third quarter of 2026. Financing is provided entirely by the project initiator, while the state has allocated the land plot.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan unveiled a 10,000-seat arena ahead of the 2026 World Nomad Games.