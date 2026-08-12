Kyrgyzstan unveils 10,000-seat arena ahead of World Nomad Games

Altynbek Maksutov, Chief Director of the VI World Nomad Games told during the presentation of the cultural program for the upcoming Games in Bishkek.

According to Maksutov, since cultural events are planned to be held at the hippodrome, the Ministry of Culture, Information, and Youth Policy, together with the Ministry of Transport and Communications, built a new kok-boru arena.

"At the new kok-boru arena, we have created the arena the athletes themselves dreamed of. While at the hippodrome, spectators are approximately 200 meters from the playing field, at the new arena, they can watch the game from about 10 meters away," he noted.

The arena is designed to accommodate 10,000 spectators. The structure has undergone the necessary tests, including inspections that comply with the safety requirements of Formula 1 facilities. Protective fencing has been installed along the edges of the arena.

Minister of Culture Mirbek Mambetaliyev noted that the arena structure is made of easily removable elements.

"The rules have been approved." "This year's Games will feature both kok-boru and kokpar competitions," he said.

Maksutov added that the arena's construction took into account the specific features of both sports. Specifically, the kokpar court will be larger.

The 6th World Nomad Games will be held in Kyrgyzstan from August 31 to September 6.

Earlier, it was reported that the official ambassador of the World Nomad Games 2026 had been named.