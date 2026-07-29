Kyrgyzstan to launch digital platform for investors

Sabirov said the system will bring together investors and government agencies in a single digital space, providing support at every stage of project implementation.

“Today we have an updated investment portal powered by artificial intelligence, available in 30 languages, an interactive investment map of Kyrgyzstan, and an AI chatbot for investor support. The next step is the launch of AIS Investments, which will provide a one-stop shop for investment projects and unite investors and government agencies in a single digital space,” he noted.

Sabirov highlighted that digitalization of the investment sector had coincided with strong economic growth.

"By the end of 2025, the Kyrgyz economy demonstrated one of the highest growth rates in the region – over 11%. GDP reached 1.9 trillion soms for the first time in the country's history. Foreign direct investment exceeded $1.3 billion, an increase of more than 27%, and fixed capital investment as of July 2026 increased by 64.3%," said he.

Over the past three years, Kyrgyzstan signed 77 investment agreements worth $12.4 billion and 55 public‑private partnership deals totaling $4.3 billion. The portfolio of new projects now exceeds $23 billion, reflecting rising investor confidence and strengthening the country’s position as a reliable investment hub in Central Asia, he emphasized.

Sabirov also reported that President Sadyr Zhaparov had signed the Law “On Venture Financing,” aimed at fostering an innovative economy. The legislation will support startups, IT, artificial intelligence, creative industries, and attract venture capital.