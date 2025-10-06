Kyrgyzstan to issue digital som

He stated that, as part of the memorandum signed between Binance, Kyrgyzstan, and the National Crypto Council, the projects outlined in the agreement are being implemented.

These include the launch of the national stablecoin KGS, support for the digital som, and the creation of a national crypto reserve. The integration of Binance Pay into post-terminals and the national QR code, student training, and the legalization of our platform are key areas. The app and web version have already been adapted for Kyrgyz, and more than 20 articles have been translated. The first series of lectures at universities begins tomorrow, Khomyakov noted.

He emphasized that the national stablecoin and digital som are already undergoing testing and auditing. The digital som has been launched into production by the National Bank on a closed blockchain. It will be rolled out into production soon, added Binance representative.

Earlier, it was reported Kyrgyzstan's crypto market reaches 1 trillion soms in seven months.