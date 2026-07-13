Kyrgyzstan to introduce visiting ambassadors system next year

This model aims to reduce government spending on maintaining full-fledged embassies abroad.

Visiting ambassadors will be based in Kyrgyzstan but officially represent the country abroad.

Instead of permanent residence, diplomats will travel several times a year to meet foreign counterparts and promote joint projects.

Kulubaev explained that maintaining embassies — with offices, staff housing, insurance, and transportation — is costly. The new system draws on the successful experience of European countries.

Kyrgyzstan will retain full-fledged embassies in countries with significant cooperation, such as Germany.

The visiting ambassador model will be applied to countries with smaller but promising partnerships.

Iceland may be among the first to test this mechanism.

Earlier, Kazakhstan named new ambassadors to Qatar, Hungary and Kyrgyzstan.