Kazakhstan names new ambassadors to Qatar, Hungary and Kyrgyzstan

Abylkaiir Skakov is appointed the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan.

Bakhyt Batyrshayev is named the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Qatar, and Anel Bakytbekkyzy is named the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Hungary.

Bolat Imanbayev is appointed the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Serbia and relieved of his duties as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia.

Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India Azamat Yeskarayev is appointed the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, the Kingdom of Bhutan, the Republic of Maldives, and Nepal concurrently.

The Head of State decreed to relieve Rapil Zhoshybayev of his duties as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan.

Arman Issagaliyev is relieved of his duties as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Qatar, and Abzal Saparbekuly is relieved of his duties as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Hungary.

Earlier, President Tokayev reappointed Aslambek Mergaliyev as Supreme Court Chairman.