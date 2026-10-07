Kyrgyzstan to introduce five-for-one tree replacement principle

A corresponding draft law has been approved in the first reading by the Jogorku Kenesh committee on judicial and legal affairs, law and order, crime prevention and anti-corruption.

The bill introduces a compensatory greening requirement based on a "five-to-one" principle, ensuring the survival of newly planted trees and allowing them to be planted on alternative sites designated by local authorities. Under the proposed rules, individuals who cut down a tree will be required to plant five saplings and maintain them for a period of three years.

The draft law also proposes granting green spaces in populated areas a special legal status as critical infrastructure essential for environmental safety and public health.

The measures are intended to halt widespread tree cutting and uncontrolled development in urban recreational zones.

Earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the Taza Qazaqstan environmental campaign. The President planted a tree at the Presidential Park in Astana alongside activists and volunteers in furtherance of the Taza Qazaqstan environmental campaign.