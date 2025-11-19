Kyrgyzstan to increase volume of cargo transportation up to 110 million tons by 2030

Kyrgyz Minister of Economy and Commerce Bakyt Sydykov, speaking as keynote speaker, emphasized that the development of a logistics hub is one of the key areas of the implementation of the National Development Program of Kyrgyzstan until 2030.

"In 2024, investment in the transport sector amounted to approximately $200 million. However, to fully develop the industry, we need to attract an additional $1.65 billion, which will open up significant opportunities for investors to implement large infrastructure projects," the minister said.

Regarding the dynamics of road freight turnover in Kyrgyzstan, Bakyt Sydykov noted that the industry is demonstrating steady growth. "According to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), freight turnover has increased by 82% over the past four years, from 26 million tons to 44 million tons." "We plan to increase the total volume of freight traffic by all modes of transport to at least 110 million tons per year by 2030," he said.

Minister particularly emphasized the importance of effective interaction between all modes of transport in Kyrgyzstan's logistics system: rail, air, and road.

"Rail transport consistently carries 2-3 million tons, demonstrating significant potential for expanding interregional connectivity. Kyrgyzstan's main cargo air hubs are Manas (Bishkek) and Osh airports, where cargo traffic has increased 12-fold over the past four years. Currently, major projects are under construction and preparing for opening to develop air travel. A new international airport in the Jalal-Abad region, which will become the country's third air hub, is underway, and modernization of Manas and Tamchy international airports is also ongoing," noted B. Sydykov.

The Minister of Economy also emphasized that diversifying logistics corridors and developing multimodal transportation will be the next step in realizing Kyrgyzstan's geostrategic potential.

Earlier Qazinform reported, cargo transit via TITR through Kazakhstan hit 2.8mn tons.