Kyrgyzstan to host Silk Road Mountain Race 2025

According to the Tourism Department, 270 athletes from 41 countries will ride 1,954 kilometers from Osh to Karakol along the country’s most picturesque and hard-to-reach routes.

The race has been held since 2018 and has turned into a symbol of adventure tourism in Kyrgyzstan

13 Kyrgyzstanis are set to join the event this year.

Start date: August 15, Osh. Finish: August 30–31, Karakol.

The route includes Lenin Peak, Lake Kel-Suu, Tosor, Zhuku, Arabel passes and other attractions.

Earlier it was reported that Kyrgyzstan presented three snow leopards to Russia's Altai Republic to reintroduce the rare species and increase its population in the Altai-Sayan region.