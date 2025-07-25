Kyrgyzstan presents three snow leopards to Russia's Altai Republic

"This marks an important step in reintroducing the rare species and increasing its population in the Altai-Sayan region," said Adylbek Kassymaliyev, head of the Kyrgyz Cabinet, during the Global Green Forum Russia’s Gorno-Altaysk

According to him, the transfer of snow leopards is not only symbolic, but also a real contribution to the sustainability of mountain ecosystems. He emphasized that Kyrgyzstan and the Altai Republic have a successful experience of cooperation in the field of snow leopard conservation and nature conservation in general.

“Since 2019, we have implemented over 10 joint projects aimed at protecting biodiversity, creating ecological trails and conducting scientific expeditions. The transfer of snow leopards is a continuation of our common mission,” Kasymaliyev noted.

He also reminded that in 2024, at the initiative of Kyrgyzstan, the UN General Assembly declared 23 October as the International Snow Leopard Day. By a presidential decree, the snow leopard is recognized as a national symbol of Kyrgyzstan, and a state strategy for its protection is being implemented. Today, the snow leopard population in Kyrgyzstan exceeds 500 individuals.