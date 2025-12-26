Kyrgyzstan to fully repay external debt by 2035 - Zhaparov

According to the president, the annual payment schedule will be as follows:

2025 - $857 million;

2026 - $1 billion 48 million;

2027 - $1 billion 277 million;

2028 - $1 billion 326 million;

2029 - $1 billion 326 million;

2030 - $1 billion 201 million.

“Starting in 2030, the amount of payments will begin to decrease. By 2035, we will fully repay the national debt accumulated over the past 30 years,” the President said.

Recall that on December 25-26, Bishkek hosted the 4th People’s Kurultai with the participation of President Zhaparov, members of the Cabinet of Ministers, members of the Parliament, representatives of government structures and local executives, as well as 690 delegates from all regions of the country.

In his speech, Sadyr Zhaparov addressed key social issues and development priorities of Kyrgyzstan. Special attention was given to enhancing the prestige of the teaching and medical professions, social protection of citizens, increasing salaries for workers in education, healthcare, culture, and sports, as well as tackling violence against women and children. Issues of combating corruption and organized crime, and the declining water level in Lake Issyk-Kul were also raised.

In addition, the President outlined priorities for regional development, support for entrepreneurship, implementation of housing programs, and attracting investments. He noted the country’s steady economic growth, rising GDP, and strengthening of its financial base.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan established diplomatic ties with 13 nations in 2025.