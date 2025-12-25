Kyrgyzstan expands global reach, establishes diplomatic ties with 13 nations in 2025

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this brings the total number of countries with which the Kyrgyz Republic maintains diplomatic relations to 185 UN member states.

In 2025, diplomatic relations were established with: Guinea-Bissau, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Belize, Somalia, Honduras, Eswatini (Swaziland), Gabon, Papua New Guinea, the Bahamas, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Sao Tome and Principe.

The establishment of diplomatic relations became an important step toward strengthening the international authority of the Kyrgyz Republic, expanding political dialogue, and developing cooperation with states in Africa and other regions of the world.

