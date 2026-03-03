Kyrgyzstan to evacuate 300 citizens from Middle East

He noted that due to the ban on takeoffs and landings in the United Arab Emirates, an agreement has been reached with the state of Oman to arrange two charter flights to evacuate 300 people.

The president noted that if permission is granted for flights from the UAE, all remaining citizens will be evacuated within one day.

It is emphasized that women and children will be evacuated first through Oman.

The head of state called on citizens to remain calm and exercise restraint.

As reported earlier, over 1,800 Kyrgyz citizens were stuck in the UAE and Qatar.