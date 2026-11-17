Kyrgyzstan to enact nationwide plastic bag ban in 2027
16:00, 17 November 2026
Starting January 1, 2027, the production, sale, and free distribution of plastic (polyethylene) bags will be banned throughout Kyrgyzstan. President Sadyr Zhaparov announced this during a meeting with residents of the Ton and Jeti-Oguz districts, Kabar reported.
As the head of state noted, a ban on polyethylene bags was introduced on a pilot basis in the Issyk-Kul region in 2023. Now, this restriction will come into effect across the entire country starting January 1, 2027.
This measure is aimed at reducing the use of polyethylene bags and protecting the environment.
Earlier, it was reported that Tunisia moved to ban single-use plastic bags nationwide.