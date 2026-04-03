Kyrgyzstan to deliver humanitarian aid to civilians in Iran

The total volume of humanitarian aid amounts to 129 tons, comprising of 66 tons of food and 63 tons of medicine. Kyrgyzstan's humanitarian aid includes flour, canned meat, vegetable oil, and essential medicines, the ministry said.

A seven-truck convoy operated by the Emergency Situations Ministry has been assembled and loaded, and is ready for shipment to Iran.

This aid is designed to provide relief to civilian populations in need.

The delivery of aid to Iran will take place in the presence of Kyrgyz Ambassador to Iran Akylbek Kylychev.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Tajikistan dispatches humanitarian aid to Iran.