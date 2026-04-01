EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kyrgyzstan to deepen cooperation with AIIB

    03:23, 1 April 2026

    On Tuesday, Deputy Minister of Finance Nurbek Akzholov met with Vice President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Konstantin Limitovskiy in Beijing, Kabar reports. 

    Kyrgyzstan to deepen cooperation with AIIB
    Photo credit: Trend.az

    According to the Ministry of Finance, during the meeting, the parties thoroughly analyzed the current state of bilateral cooperation and identified specific areas for its further strengthening and expansion.

    They discuss the effective implementation of existing investment projects and the development of new initiatives aimed at ensuring the sustainable socio-economic development of Kyrgyzstan.

    During the meeting, the parties discussed in detail the possibilities of expanding the participation of AIIB in priority economic sectors of the country, including infrastructure modernization, development of the energy and transport sectors.

    As a result, the parties officially confirmed their strong interest in further deepening the partnership and strengthening cooperation in priority sectors of the economy.

    Previously, Qazinform reported Kyrgyzstan begins printing its national currency for the first time. 

    World News Kyrgyzstan Central Asia AIIB Banks Energy Transport Economy Sustainable development
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All