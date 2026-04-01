Kyrgyzstan to deepen cooperation with AIIB

According to the Ministry of Finance, during the meeting, the parties thoroughly analyzed the current state of bilateral cooperation and identified specific areas for its further strengthening and expansion.

They discuss the effective implementation of existing investment projects and the development of new initiatives aimed at ensuring the sustainable socio-economic development of Kyrgyzstan.

During the meeting, the parties discussed in detail the possibilities of expanding the participation of AIIB in priority economic sectors of the country, including infrastructure modernization, development of the energy and transport sectors.

As a result, the parties officially confirmed their strong interest in further deepening the partnership and strengthening cooperation in priority sectors of the economy.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kyrgyzstan begins printing its national currency for the first time.