Kyrgyzstan begins printing its national currency for the first time

According to the Kyrgyz leader, previously, the nation had to order the printing of its currency from a foreign country.

"Now everything has changed: we have reached a level where we can also print currency for other countries upon request. At the same time, we have received an international certificate confirming that we meet all necessary standards and requirements in the field of currency production," the Kyrgyz President wrote.

He emphasized that Kyrgyzstan produces national documents at a high quality level: passports, ID cards, driver’s licenses, vehicle registration certificates, and other documents.

"Moreover, we are ready to print not only currency for other countries, but also various official documents. At present, we are already accepting orders from several countries. Thanks to the certification, the security of our products is at the highest level. In other words, it is impossible to counterfeit such documents.

At the same time, prices remain affordable," Sadyr Zhaparov added.

Earlier, it was reported that China plans to build a drone production plant in Kyrgyzstan.