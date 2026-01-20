Kyrgyzstan to commission small HPPs totaling 120 MW in 2025

According to him, the latest facility to be commissioned is the 18-megawatt Kara-Kul small hydropower plant.

"In addition, small hydro power plants with capacities of 12, 7, 5, and 1.5 megawatts have begun operating. Overall, small hydro power plants with a total capacity of over 100 megawatts will be commissioned in 2025. Many more hydro power plants are planned for commissioning in 2026," the deputy minister noted.

He also announced that the state will purchase electricity from small hydro power plants at a fixed rate of 4 soms 42 tyiyn per 1 kWh for a period of 15 years. After this period, the tariffs will be reviewed.

