Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan to build USD 350 mln fuel processing complex

A memorandum of intent was signed on September 11 at the Manas Ordo National Complex, during celebrations marking the 35th anniversary of Kyrgyz independence.

Kyrgyz Minister of Economy and Commerce Bakyt Sydykov and Director of Kazakhstan-based QAZAQ BITUM Processing Yerzhan Beisebayev signed the memo.

The signing took place in the presence of President Sadyr Zhaparov.

Preliminary investment will reach 350 million US dollars.

The project will help attract foreign investment and modern technologies, expand domestic production capacity, reduce reliance on imports, strengthen the industrial potential of the Talas region and support Kyrgyzstan’s fuel and construction materials industries.

Earlier, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the National Payment Corporation of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan's HUMO payment system during the Central Asia FinTech Summit 2026 in Almaty.