Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to launch cross-border QR-code payments

Under the agreement, the two countries will enable mutual acquiring of national QR codes. This means Uzbek citizens will be able to pay for goods and services in Kazakhstan using the Kazakh national QR system, while Kazakh citizens will be able to make payments in Uzbekistan via the unified national UzQR system.

Photo credit: The National Payment Federation of Kazakhstan

Another key initiative is the development of cross-border money transfers, allowing users to send funds directly to bank cards in the neighboring country via mobile banking apps.

Under the memorandum, the parties also intend to foster the exchange of information and technology and explore further cooperation in the field of payment innovations.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that global cryptocurrency exchange Binance is preparing to set up a first-category payment organization in Kazakhstan, aiming to serve both the CIS and Eastern European markets.