Kyrgyzstan to build USD 200 mln solar power plant

Deputy head of the Agency Meerimbek Koichumanov and representatives from Solar Systems and AST Imperial companies took part in the event.

The 325 MW solar plant will be built in Ak-Kuduk village, Kochkor district. Some 200 million US dollars will be invested in the project.

The stabilization regime ensures that investors will benefit from stable legal and economic conditions throughout the project’s implementation, reducing risks and protecting major capital investments.

The project is expected to expand the share of renewable energy and accelerate the transition to clean power, attract significant investment to Naryn region, boosting local socio-economic development and generate new jobs during both construction and operation phases.

