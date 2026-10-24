Kyrgyzstan to build new oil refinery
Kyrgyzstan is set to build a new oil refinery in Kochkor Ata with an annual capacity of 450,000 tons of petroleum products. President Sadyr Zhaparov announced this at a meeting with local officials and residents of Nooken and Mailuu-Suu during his working visit to the Jalal-Abad region, Qazinform News Agency learned from Kabar.
According to Zhaparov, the facility is expected to reach full operational capacity by the end of this year, creating approximately 300 jobs.
The president also addressed efforts to restore the Mailuu-Suu Electric Lamp Plant.
"The enterprise has been receiving support since 2022, and the establishment of the Mailuu-Suu Industrial Park is intended to help attract investment, launch new production facilities, and introduce modern technologies," Sadyr Zhaparov stated
Earlier, it was reported that Batumi Sea Port handled 6.25 million tons of cargo from January to September 2026, marking a 13% increase year on year, with growth recorded across all major cargo categories. The port is operated by a subsidiary of Kazakhstan’s oil pipeline company KazTransOil.