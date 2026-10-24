Kyrgyzstan to build new oil refinery

According to Zhaparov, the facility is expected to reach full operational capacity by the end of this year, creating approximately 300 jobs.

The president also addressed efforts to restore the Mailuu-Suu Electric Lamp Plant.

"The enterprise has been receiving support since 2022, and the establishment of the Mailuu-Suu Industrial Park is intended to help attract investment, launch new production facilities, and introduce modern technologies," Sadyr Zhaparov stated

Earlier, it was reported that Batumi Sea Port handled 6.25 million tons of cargo from January to September 2026, marking a 13% increase year on year, with growth recorded across all major cargo categories. The port is operated by a subsidiary of Kazakhstan’s oil pipeline company KazTransOil.