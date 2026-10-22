Batumi Sea Port boosts cargo throughput by 13% in first nine months of 2026

According to the company’s press service, Batumi Sea Port in Georgia reported an increase in cargo throughput during the first nine months of 2026, supported by higher volumes of dry bulk, containerized, ferry and liquid bulk cargo.

Containerized cargo accounted for the largest share of total throughput, reaching 2.984 million tons, up 17 percent compared with the same period in 2025.

Dry bulk cargo throughput totaled 1.434 million tons, representing a 7 percent on-year increase, while liquid bulk cargo volumes rose by 5 percent to 1.429 million tons.

Ferry cargo recorded the strongest growth among the main categories, increasing by 54 percent to 402,000 tons during the reporting period. The increase was supported, among other factors, by the introduction of an additional weekly ferry service on the Constanța-Batumi route.

The positive performance across all major cargo categories contributed to the port’s overall throughput growth of 13% in January-September 2026.

Earlier, Qazinform reported KazMunayGas and Belorusneft discussed prospects for expanding cooperation.