Kyrgyzstan to build logistics center on Kyrgyz-Chinese border

Under the project's terms, the investment volume will range from $100 to $200 million. The first stage is planned for the construction of a modern logistics complex and terminal, which will form the basis for the development of the region's transport and logistics infrastructure.

Furthermore, a special trade zone is planned for this territory. The project's implementation will increase the volume of international freight traffic, expand Kyrgyzstan's export opportunities to the markets of the Eurasian Economic Union and neighboring countries, and significantly strengthen the country's transit potential.

In addition to the economic impact, the project envisages the creation of new jobs and the development of related border infrastructure. The National Investment Agency will ensure coordination with government agencies and partners to ensure the successful implementation of the initiative.

As reported earlier, Kyrgyzstan to build new logistics center together with Uzbekistan.