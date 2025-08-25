Kyrgyzstan to build new logistics center together with Uzbekistan

The project, implemented with the support of Uzbekistan, will become an important source of the country's transport and logistics system. A loan agreement has been signed with the Belor-Stroy company for the construction.

The new complex will occupy 1.7 hectares of land. It will create 31 new jobs and offer entrepreneurs warehouses and office buildings that meet modern international standards for rent.

Class A logistics facilities are distinguished by high doors and windows, dust- and rust-resistant floors, climate control systems, and fire safety. Warehouse management is automated, and goods are stored and transported faster.

Earlier, Uzbekistan called for closer cooperation with Kazakhstan in aviation and logistics.