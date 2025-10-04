Kyrgyzstan to build Kara Keche TPP by 2030

According to him, the project will be one of the largest in the country's history, as no facility of this scale has been built before. The land has already been allocated, and the plant must be completed by 2030. There will be no smoke or emissions, and the environment will be protected. Thousands of jobs will be created for residents of Jumgal district. It will create opportunities to develop greenhouse farming and industrial facilities. We are moving in the right direction, Mamatov noted.

He added that the Ministry of Energy has already announced a tender for the project. Coal production in Kara-Keche is expected to increase significantly. If the company currently produces 1.5 million tons per year, then by 2030 this figure should reach 7 million tons.

