Kyrgyzstan, Iran strengthen cooperation in rail transportation

The negotiations were led on the Kyrgyz side by Azamat Sakiev, General Director of the Kyrgyz Temir Zholu State Enterprise under the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic, and on the Iranian side by Ali Jabbar Zakeri, Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Chairman of the Board, and President of the Iranian Railways.

The parties discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in rail transportation.

A Memorandum of Understanding aimed at deepening the partnership was signed. The document envisages the development of the transit potential of both countries.

The signing of the Memorandum marked an important step in strengthening cooperation between the transport administrations of Kyrgyzstan and Iran.

According to the participants, the agreements reached will facilitate the expansion of freight flows and the development of transit routes linking Central Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

