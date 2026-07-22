Kyrgyzstan to build Aitmatov Cultural Complex as part of 2028 celebrations

According to Minister of Culture, Information, and Youth Policy Mirbek Mambetaliev, under a presidential decree, 2028 will be designated the Year of Chyngyz Aitmatov in Kyrgyzstan, with government agencies tasked with organizing nationwide events to mark the writer's anniversary.

Photo credit: Kabar

Officials said the program currently includes 25 events, while the organizing committee has also put forward additional initiatives.

One of the flagship projects is the construction of an Aitmatov complex in Bishkek, scheduled for completion by 2028. The Ministry of Culture, Information, and Youth Policy, the Ministry of Construction, and the Bishkek City Hall will oversee the project, which is expected to become one of the country's largest cultural centers.

Construction of the Aitmatov World complex in Sheker village, Aitmatov district, Talas region, is also nearing completion.

Meanwhile, production is underway on a feature film about Aitmatov's life and literary legacy, with its premiere set for this autumn.

The anniversary program will also feature a wide range of scientific, cultural, creative, and international events aimed at promoting Aitmatov's legacy both in Kyrgyzstan and abroad.

Officials also proposed holding the main anniversary celebration at Bishkek Arena Stadium, the minister said.

Earlier, it was reported that information collection had started across CIS countries for the publication of a series of encyclopedias dedicated to the 100th anniversary of renowned Kyrgyz writer Chyngyz Aitmatov.