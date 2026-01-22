CIS countries begin data collection ahead of Chingiz Aitmatov’s 100th anniversary

According Azhybayev, the initiative is part of preparations for the Year of Chingiz Aitmatov, officially declared for 2028 by a presidential decree.

He emphasized that Aitmatov, alongside the epic Manas, stands as one of the Kyrgyz people’s most significant cultural treasures.

“2028 was declared the Year of Aitmatov by the President. In preparation for this, we traveled to the countries of the former Soviet Union or the current CIS. Here, we are studying the influence of Aitmatov’s legacy in these countries, and on the history of world literature in general,” he said in an interview for Birinchi Radio (First Radio).

As part of the project, he said, researchers had traveled to Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Karakalpakstan, Georgia and Armenia.

“The past two years of research have convinced me that Aitmatov's legacy had a great influence on many writers in the former Soviet countries. As a result, Kazakhs, Karakalpaks and Azerbaijanis have created works similar to Aitmatov's. We are currently studying all of them," Azhybayev said.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov signed the Decree "On Holding Anniversary Events Dedicated to 100th Anniversary of Chingiz Aitmatov." Under the decree, 2028 was declared the Year of Chingiz Aitmatov in Kyrgyzstan.