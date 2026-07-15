Kyrgyzstan to build 106 new water reservoirs by 2030

The meeting reviewed projects being implemented by the state institution Kyrgyzsuu Project, including the design, construction, and reconstruction of water management facilities. Discussions focused on the efficient use of water resources, expanding irrigation infrastructure, and supporting the sustainable development of agriculture.

Under the government’s plans, 106 new reservoirs will be built and water management infrastructure modernized by 2030. The projects are expected to ensure a reliable supply of irrigation water for farmers, increase agricultural output, and strengthen the country's food security.

Authorities estimate that a comprehensive upgrade of the water supply system could boost agricultural productivity by up to 70%, create new opportunities for farmers, stimulate economic activity in the regions, and improve living standards.

Previously, it was reported that authorities in Munich had imposed unprecedented restrictions on the use of drinking water as prolonged drought and high temperatures put increasing pressure on the city's water supply.