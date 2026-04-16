Kyrgyzstan to build specialized energy training center

According to the Energy Ministry, close cooperation and negotiations between Kyrgyz Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev, Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev, and Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov will result in the construction of Central Asia's first modern, specialized energy training center and training range in Karakol city.

The initiative was put forward by the Kyrgyz Energy Minister, paving the way for the implementation of this large-scale project.

CEO of the Grid Company Ilshat Fardiev and CEO of the National Electric Grid of Kyrgyzstan (NEGK) Ilgiz Sydygaliev signed the important agreement in Kazan.

April 13-14, specialists from Tatarstan visited NEGK branches to inspect areas suitable for the construction of the training center, the training ground, and the electrical equipment assembly facility.

The training center is of particular importance because, in addition to theoretical knowledge, young specialists learn to work under voltage with modern equipment and personal protective equipment at the training ground, gaining real-world practical experience.

In addition, the construction of a joint assembly plant for KRUN, KTP, and electric vehicle charging stations is planned, bringing new technologies to Kyrgyzstan and expanding production capabilities.

Once commissioned, Kyrgyzstan will become a key energy education hub in Central Asia, attracting young professionals from neighboring countries such as Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan to improve their skills.

The ministry noted that as a result, the quality of personnel in the country will improve, and the energy sector will reach a safe and modern level. This project is not just a construction project; it is a strategic step that will make Kyrgyzstan a regional leader.