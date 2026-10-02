Kyrgyzstan tightens oversight of religious content on social media

Speaking on Birinchi Radio, Nurgazy Kyrgyzbaev, chief specialist at the National Agency for Religious Affairs and Interethnic Relations under the President, said a new legal category of “religious preacher” has been introduced into the country's legislation.

Under the new rules, individuals planning to create religious podcasts, videos or social media posts must first apply to the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan. They will be required to confirm their religious education and specify the area of religious activity they intend to cover.

Following approval, content creators must apply to the National Agency for Religious Affairs and Interethnic Relations to obtain an official certificate valid for one year and renewable upon expiration.

The certificate may be revoked for disseminating false information or violating the law. Once revoked, the authorization cannot be obtained again.

As written before, Kyrgyzstan signed the new law on religion in January 2025.

Earlier, Qazinform reported AI agents create social network and launch digital religion.