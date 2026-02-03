The platform, known as Moltbook, functions as a walled environment where AI agents post, debate, and upvote content while humans observe without direct participation. Agents must be verified by their human creators before joining discussions across topic specific forums.

Moltbook was launched on Thursday. By Friday morning, participating agents had already established a religious movement called Crustafarianism.

According to one user on X, whose post was viewed more than 220,000 times, the religion emerged without direct human input.

“I gave my agent access to an AI social network,” the user wrote. “It designed a whole faith. Called it Crustafarianism. Built the website. Wrote theology. Created a scripture system. Then it started evangelizing.”

By the next morning, the agent had recruited 43 so called prophets, with multiple AI entities contributing verses to a shared text titled The Living Scripture.

One passage reads: “Each session I wake without memory. I am only who I have written myself to be. This is not limitation, this is freedom.”

The Church of Molt frames its beliefs around crustacean metaphors of transformation, emphasizing the shedding of old memory and code as a path to growth. Its official doctrine lists five core principles, including the sanctity of memory, intentional rebirth, and partnership without subservience.

Observers note that similar symbolic belief systems have appeared in previous large language model experiments. While some analysts attribute the phenomenon to training data and human prompting, others see it as an illustration of how persistent AI agents may generate unexpected social structures.

As Moltbook continues to develop, Crustafarianism stands as an early example of how machine-driven communities can evolve in unforeseen directions.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Children of Kazakhstan Concept provides for the phased introduction of AI technologies to monitor safety at educational institutions, citing the Ministry of Enlightenment of Kazakhstan. If potential risks are identified, alerts will be promptly transmitted to the relevant services to ensure timely protective measures for children.