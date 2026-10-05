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    Kyrgyzstan tightens border sanitary controls following suspected plague report in Russia

    13:45, 5 October 2026

    Kyrgyzstan has tightened preventive and sanitary-quarantine control measures at border checkpoints, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kyrgyzstan tightens border sanitary controls following plague report in Russia
    Photo credit: The Ministry of Healthcare of Kyrgyzstan

    According to the Kyrgyz Ministry of Healthcare, these measures were introduced following reports that an employee of the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute of Siberia and the Far East (Russian Federation) had been diagnosed with pneumonia of unknown etiology.

    All sanitary-quarantine checkpoints are operating under heightened alert, while the situation is being monitored by the sanitary and epidemiological service.

    “Sanitary-quarantine checkpoints conduct sanitary-epidemiological surveillance of persons, vehicles, and cargo crossing the state border in order to prevent the import and spread of infectious diseases, including particularly dangerous infections,” a statement from the ministry reads.

    As it was reported, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare is monitoring the epidemiological situation in Russia’s Irkutsk region following a report of a suspected case of a particularly dangerous infectious disease.

    Kyrgyzstan Russia Healthcare Central Asia World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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