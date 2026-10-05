Kyrgyzstan tightens border sanitary controls following suspected plague report in Russia

According to the Kyrgyz Ministry of Healthcare, these measures were introduced following reports that an employee of the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute of Siberia and the Far East (Russian Federation) had been diagnosed with pneumonia of unknown etiology.

All sanitary-quarantine checkpoints are operating under heightened alert, while the situation is being monitored by the sanitary and epidemiological service.

“Sanitary-quarantine checkpoints conduct sanitary-epidemiological surveillance of persons, vehicles, and cargo crossing the state border in order to prevent the import and spread of infectious diseases, including particularly dangerous infections,” a statement from the ministry reads.

As it was reported, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare is monitoring the epidemiological situation in Russia’s Irkutsk region following a report of a suspected case of a particularly dangerous infectious disease.