Kyrgyzstan temporarily closes embassy in Iran, MFA

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan who are in Iran should take high precautions, strictly observe personal safety rules, stay away from crowded places and dangerous areas, and strictly follow the requirements of local authorities. It is necessary to always carry identification documents with them and carefully monitor official statements.

At the same time, the ministry once again recommends temporarily refraining from traveling to Iran. In case of emergency situations or if you need to obtain consular and legal assistance, you should immediately contact the hotline of the Consular Department of the MFA of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the diplomatic missions of Kyrgyzstan in the countries bordering Iran.

Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (24/7):

+996 999 312 002, E-mail: dks@mfa.gov.kg

Additional emergency contact numbers:

Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Azerbaijan:

+994 993 312 312, +994 12 505 56 74, +994 55 750 53 01

Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan in Armenia:

+374 91 919191

Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Turkiye:

+90 312 491 35 06, +90 545 689 68 00

Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Turkmenistan:

+993 12 48 22 95, +993 12 48 22 96, +993 65 69 40 59

Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Afghanistan:

+93 77 9099326, +93 77 9099326, +93 77 654 4504 (WhatsApp)

The ministry continues to closely monitor the situation and calls on citizens to exercise restraint, as well as strictly observe personal safety measures.

Earlier, Kazakh and Iranian foreign ministers mulled over Middle East situation.