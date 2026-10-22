Kyrgyzstan targets 8% annual GDP growth by 2030

The key economic targets were announced at a national meeting on Kyrgyzstan's strategic priorities for socioeconomic development.

President Zhaparov outlined several key targets to be achieved by the end of 2030, including maintaining macroeconomic stability, securing average annual real GDP growth of 8%, and increasing foreign direct investment inflows by 20% annually.

To achieve these goals, the Cabinet of Ministers and central government agencies have been tasked with developing an export-oriented model for the services and industrial sectors, modernizing trade and customs policies to promote domestic products and services, and reforming the financing system to encourage long-term investment in the real economy.

The government will also work with judicial authorities to strengthen private property rights and support entrepreneurs, while ensuring that state institutions place greater emphasis on protecting the rights of citizens and businesses. Further efforts will focus on simplifying permit procedures, investment agreements, and investor support.

Other priorities include developing an integrated tourism services network to generate greater economic value within the country, aligning the education system with the new development model and continuing targeted assistance to socially vulnerable groups.

The planned measures are expected to strengthen Kyrgyzstan's economic potential, support large-scale socioeconomic reforms, and ensure sustained improvements in the well-being of households across the country.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kyrgyzstan attracted $1.3 billion in foreign investment in 2025.