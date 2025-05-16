Kyrgyzstan takes part in Central Asia–Italy round table

The event was organized by diplomatic missions of the Central Asian countries in Rome and The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy.

The event also was attended by the representatives of the academic community, Italian experts and analysts specializing in the Central Asian region.

In his speech, the ambassador emphasized the importance of cooperation within the C5+Italy format and called on all parties to move toward the practical implementation of joint initiatives.

The event included three panel sessions during which participants exchanged views on the prospects for multilateral cooperation in the areas of trade and economy, energy, environment and climate, culture, humanitarian issues, and others.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan discuss water, energy systems operation in summer period.