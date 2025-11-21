EN
    Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to develop joint tourism projects

    14:43, 21 November 2025

    Two memorandums of cooperation were signed on the sidelines of the Central Asian Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) business forum – in tourism and e-commerce, Kabar reports.

    Photo credit: Kabar

    Agreement between travel companies from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan

    Chui Region historical and cultural destination "Golden Valley of Chui" ("Altyn Sary-Ozon") and the Tajik company "Chavokhir Tajikistan" signed a memorandum aimed at developing joint tourism projects and strengthening the partnership between the two countries.

    The document provides for cooperation in a number of areas:

    • development of joint tourist routes linking the natural, historical, and cultural sites of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan;
    • improving the quality of tourism services through the exchange of experience and the organization of training programs for industry specialists;
    • joint promotion in international markets within the framework of the regional concept "Central Asian Routes";
    • strengthening business ties and holding regular business meetings;
    • developing eco-friendly and sustainable tourism, supporting eco-projects, and implementing sustainable practices;
    • facilitating tourism exchanges, improving logistics, and upgrading infrastructure on popular routes.

    The forum also included the signing of a memorandum between the E-Commerce Association of the Kyrgyz Republic, represented by President Aibek Kurenkeev, and the Cross-Border E-Commerce Association of Shenzhen Province (China), represented by Secretary-General Shi Jinhu. The agreement aims to develop the digital economies of the two countries, enhance digital and financial skills, share experiences, and organize joint e-commerce events.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had showcased its tourism potential at the WTM London 2025.

    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
