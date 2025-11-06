Kazakhstan showcases its tourism potential at WTM London 2025

This year, Kazakhstan was represented by a national delegation from Almaty, which presented the city as a modern, welcoming, and fast-developing destination, a place where the heritage of the Great Silk Road meets urban vibrancy, world-class mountain resorts, and innovative tourism experiences.

The Almaty stand quickly became one of the main attractions of the exhibition, drawing international buyers, media, and industry leaders with its immersive design, cultural authenticity, and a visual concept inspired by the legends of the Great Steppe.

A special highlight was the presence of Kazakh batyrs (warriors), whose image was meticulously recreated according to historical traditions. Their striking appearance, traditional armor, and interactive storytelling made them one of the most photographed symbols of the pavilion, embodying the strength, hospitality, and timeless spirit of Kazakhstan.

The cultural program at the Almaty stand showcased the richness of Kazakhstan’s artistic heritage. The legendary Sazgen Sazy Ensemble brought the sounds of the steppe to life with performances on the dombra, kobyz, and other traditional instruments, filling the pavilion with the melodies of nomadic culture.

Artisans demonstrated traditional crafts, showing guests how jewelry and leather accessories are created using motifs inspired by ancient Saka and Turkic ornaments. Meanwhile, the gastronomic zone offered a taste of Kazakhstan through traditional delicacies such as baursaks, kazy, chak-chak, dried fruits, and national sweets – a delicious expression of Kazakh hospitality.

The “Kazakhstan: Born Bold” campaign became a striking centerpiece of the stand, reflecting the nation’s modern identity – confident, dynamic, and forward-looking. The campaign highlighted Kazakhstan’s potential not only as a unique travel destination, but also as an attractive partner for investment and international collaboration.

During the exhibition, the Kazakh delegation held more than 350 business meetings with leading British and European tour operators, airlines, media, and travel associations. A number of interviews were also organized for international media, spotlighting Kazakhstan’s growing tourism opportunities.

With its compelling visual presence, rich cultural content, and strategic approach to promotion, Kazakhstan reaffirmed its position as one of Eurasia’s most promising travel destinations. The country’s participation in WTM London 2025 marks an important step toward strengthening international partnerships and advancing the development of national tourism.

It is worth reminding, Almaty received award for tourism innovation at Global Tourism Forum 2025.