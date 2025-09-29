Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan discuss results of border delimitation and demarcation

According to the regional administration, the meeting was attended by akims of border districts and heads of regional law enforcement agencies.

The parties discussed the results of the state border delimitation and the resettlement of residents of rural territories subject to exchange between the two countries. They also discussed demarcation work, such as clearing the border line of fences, trees, and commercial properties, as well as public outreach.

Furthermore, an agreement was reached to continue joint efforts to ensure public safety in border areas, strengthen good-neighborly relations between local residents, and develop comprehensive cooperation.

