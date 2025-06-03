Kyrgyzstan-EBRD further cooperation discussed in Bishkek

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current situation and prospects for further cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the EBRD.

The head of the Cabinet noted stable positive dynamics of the country's economy in recent years. In particular, in the period from January to April 2025, the gross domestic product (GDP) growth was 11.7%, which confirms the effectiveness and stability of the economic policy.

Particular attention was paid to the climate agenda, including the development and continuation of the activities of the Climate Finance Center under the Cabinet of Ministers. The parties discussed the possibilities of expanding cooperation in the field of sustainable development, increasing energy efficiency and adapting to climate change.

In addition, the meeting participants reviewed the Kambarata HPP-1 construction project, which has the status of a national project of the country and is key to the sustainable development of the energy sector of Kyrgyzstan.

In turn, Jurgen Rigterink noted the tangible positive changes in the economy of the Kyrgyz Republic in recent years and emphasized the importance of continuing fruitful cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the EBRD aimed at modernizing infrastructure and developing green energy.

At the end of the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual readiness to further expand cooperation, exchange experience and jointly implement projects.

