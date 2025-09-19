Kyrgyzstan supports creation of Turkic Investment Fund

However, he emphasized that it is important not only to establish a structure, but also to implement useful and necessary projects. "

"I express my hope that you will support the initiative to hold the next meeting of the board of directors of the Turkic Investment Fund in Bishkek this year. In addition to the launch of the investment fund, the activities of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Trade Promotion Committee within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States are of great importance for deepening economic ties. These structures have significant potential in promoting business activity, removing trade barriers, and supporting businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises," he said.

Kasymaliev noted that in order to create a more systematic economic cooperation, Kyrgyzstan has proposed a draft Roadmap for economic, trade, investment, and financial cooperation between the OTS member states.

Earlier it was reported that Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov took part in joint meeting of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic with the heads of government and Vice President of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States in Bishkek.