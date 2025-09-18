OTS meeting in Bishkek focuses on regional ties and TITR

The meeting centered around the issues of development of regional integration, trade-economic relations, transit potential use etc.

Those attending the event were Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers – Head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliyev, Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye Cevdet Yılmaz, Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov, and Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev.

The sides exchanged opinions on interaction in the field of economy, trade, investment, transport, digitalization, energy, and agriculture.

The parties also discussed the issues of improvement of mechanisms aimed at enhancing multilateral cooperation within the OTS.

In his remarks, the Kazakh Prime Minister noted that constructive policy of the two countries’ presidents makes it possible to systematically implement important initiatives aimed at building the strategic foundation of the OTS.

“As the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, noted, the Organization of Turkic States has become an authoritative structure and raised its global status in a short period of time. I am convinced that today's meeting will give new impetus to the further development of fraternal and partnership relations among the Turkic states and meet the interests of our peoples,” Bektenov said.

The sides emphasized the importance of effective operation of such institutions as the Union of Commerce and Industry Chambers of Turkic States, the Turkic Investment Fund, the Coordination Council and the Green Finance Council.

The meeting also discussed the issues of strengthening transport and logistics links, accelerating the digitalization of customs procedures and modernizing the infrastructure of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, including ports and railways.

Apart from that, the parties pointed out the relevance of collaboration in scientific research and experimental design work, creation of joint research centres for artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, etc.