Kyrgyzstan successfully completes ICAO audit with no critical findings

According to the agency, the mission took place from September 30 to October 7, 2026.

As part of the Coordinated Validation Mission (ICVM), international experts assessed the effectiveness of state oversight regarding flight safety and the implementation of measures to improve it.

The audit results confirmed positive progress in the development of the national flight safety system, as well as the effectiveness of ongoing reforms and efforts to comply with ICAO international standards and recommended practices.

"The successful completion of the mission demonstrates the sustainability of the results achieved and strengthens the international aviation community's confidence in Kyrgyzstan's aviation system," the statement says.

Earlier, experts from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) completed an International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) of Kazakhstan, with the final oral findings presented during a briefing on September 25.