FAA completes five-day aviation safety assessment in Kazakhstan

The assessment was conducted from September 21 to 25, 2026, and focused on Kazakhstan’s aviation safety oversight system. The review sought to determine whether the country’s aviation authorities comply with applicable standards and recommended practices of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

According to the Civil Aviation Committee, the FAA team examined Kazakhstan’s aviation legislation, subordinate regulatory acts and the authorities’ ability to effectively carry out safety oversight in line with ICAO requirements.

As part of the assessment, the FAA experts also visited Air Astana in Astana on September 24. The airline is seeking economic authority from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to operate flights to the United States.

“The on-site visit was a very positive experience and mutually beneficial for all organizations,” the Civil Aviation Committee said.

The committee noted that the FAA will next issue an official notification to Kazakhstan’s aviation authorities, after which final consultations will be held to discuss any corrective measures that may be required.

Following the completion of these procedures, the FAA will determine Kazakhstan’s Category 1 status under its aviation safety assessment program.

According to the Civil Aviation Committee, obtaining Category 1 status would create the necessary regulatory conditions for Kazakhstan’s airlines to complete the procedures required to launch direct air services between Kazakhstan and the United States.

Following the assessment, U.S. experts acknowledged the work carried out by Kazakhstan’s aviation authorities and highlighted positive preliminary results in several areas.

“These results demonstrate Kazakhstan’s strong political will and significant progress in aviation safety oversight,” the U.S. experts said, according to the Civil Aviation Committee.

Photo credit: Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan boosted jet fuel production as output reached 591,000 tons in eight months.